Teen crime wave hits Spokane

It's a teen crime wave after at least three different places in Spokane have been hit by teen vandals. Neighbors say enough is enough.

In the latest spree, police were able to catch two teens they say are responsible for damaging brand new homes in the Eagle Ridge area.

Teens hit at least four different homes, throwing rocks into the windows.

"It's just kids being a little worse than normal kids," said Abel Delarosa, who works as a home builder in the Eagle Ridge area.

His crew will have to take time to fix the windows. "Damage wise, taking them out, putting them back in, so you pull off trim, pull off siding, then the repairs on the drywall inside of the house; it's extensive and takes a little bit of time," said Delarosa.

Delarosa says one of the teens threw a rock so big, it smashed through one of the windows, knocked into a wall, bounced off and then chipped a corner inside a home. "They broke one of the big windows in the main room, that's like a $1,000 window," said Delarosa.

However, he's not the only one that's dealt with this kind of vandalism.

At Salk Middle School, three kids were arrested after they opened containers of spices and oats, spreading them all over the school and leaving a five gallon bucket of paint flipped over.

Then at a local business, the owner caught surveillance video showing teens using an ax to break in. "The last month has been both stressful frustrating and a little eye opening," said Maayan Gordon, the owner of Monkey Boy Art. Three teens have since been arrested.

It's these types of crimes that Delarosa hopes will be a learning experience for these kids. "That they won't be doing this anymore," said Delarosa.