Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy.

Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond.;

As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety.

First responders rushed to the scene.

No one was injured.