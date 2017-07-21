N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive

The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling.

Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver.

Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID.

Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.