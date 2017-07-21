U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up!

The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail. The Forest Service says they are working closely with Idaho Fish and Game to assess the situation.

"While confrontations with bears are very rare, an encounters with a sow and cub are extremely dangerous," the Forest Service wrote on Facebook Thursday afternoon. "Mother bears are very protective of this cubs."

The Forest Service says they will provide an update on the situation as soon as more information becomes available, but for now, please avoid the upper parking area and trail system on Canfield Mountain.