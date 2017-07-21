Spicer resigns as White House press secretary; Sarah Sanders ann - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spicer resigns as White House press secretary; Sarah Sanders announced as replacement

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Latest on changes to the White House communications staff (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.

Trump says in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people."

He adds: "just look at his great television ratings!"

Scaramucci also is addressing reporters at the White House. He calls Spicer "a true American patriot" and says he hopes Spicer "goes on to make a tremendous amount of money."

___

2 p.m.

Outgoing press Secretary Sean Spicer says that he chose to resign from his position to give incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci a fresh start.

Spicer says during a brief phone conversation with The Associated Press following his announced departure that, "we're at the point where" the president "could benefit from a clean slate."

He says he felt it would be best for Scaramucci to be able to build his own operation "and chart a new way forward."

Spicer is also complimenting Scaramucci, a New York financier and frequent defender of the president who was a staple at Trump Tower during the president's transition.

Spicer says of Scaramucci's hiring: "It'll be great, he's a tough guy."

___

1:50 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says it's been "an honor" and "privilege" to serve President Donald Trump and the country.

Spicer resigned Friday in protest over the hiring of a new White House communications director.

He says in a tweet that he will continue his service through August.

One person with knowledge of the situation said Spicer objected to the hiring of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci's lack of qualifications for the communications role. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

___

1 p.m.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be conducting an on-camera briefing on Friday afternoon, following White House press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation.

Spicer announced his departure after President Donald Trump hired a new White House communications director, ending his rocky six-month tenure as Trump's top spokesman.

Sanders has been handling most of the briefing duties in recent weeks, and most briefings have been off-camera. The last on-camera White House briefing was held on June 29.

___

12:35 p.m.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he supports incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci "100 percent."

His comments come moments after White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned over Scaramucci's hiring.

Priebus and Spicer spent years working closely together at the Republican National Committee. Priebus has also reportedly opposed hiring Scaramucci for various administration positions.

Priebus told The Associated Press that he and Scaramucci are "very good friends." He says it's "all good here" at the White House.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
    
One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.
    
The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

    •   