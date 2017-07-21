2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Breean Beggs

Breean Beggs' candidate statement:

"I Am Working for What Matters Most

People want to be safe: in their homes, in their neighborhoods and on their streets and sidewalks. For more than 25 years as a lawyer I have been protecting clients and the community from criminals, abusers, dangerous drivers and roads, and even government when it over-reaches.

Since joining the city council over a year ago, I have taken that same passion and skill set and applied it to ensuring that our city reduces crime, improves our police department and continues rebuilding our roads and sidewalks at the fastest pace ever. I look forward to continuing this work and growing businesses and jobs throughout the city.

Spokane is in play for a truly remarkable tomorrow for all of us and with your support I will help us get there.

Vote for Breean Beggs for Spokane City Council District 2."