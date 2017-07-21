2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Kathryn Alexander

Statement from Kathryn Alexander:

Kathryn Gets Things Done!

I joined my neighborhood council

It’s increased from 2 people to a dozen in less than three years

We held 4 concerts this past year and touched over 500 neighbors

We now have increased our budget from zero to over $2,000, thanks, in large part, Mike Fagan, one of our current city council representatives

We given the first block parties in our neighborhood

We put up a bus shelter on the corner of Pittsburg and Foothills

We are fixing up Hays Park with new lights, more benches, a picnic table and grill, and a new sign to strengthen our neighborhood council communication

We now have two newsletters a year

I became a rep to the Community Assembly

I noticed that for 20 years the Community Assembly had no funds so I worked with the City Council and Ben Stuckart and Mike Fagan, in particular, to get us a budget of $20,000

I served on and chaired the Budget Committee

We gave out $500 to each of 25 of the 29 neighborhoods in the City

Each neighborhood did something to engage the residents and together they touched over 3400 people

Eight neighborhoods saw an increase in their attendance and in participation

I was part of a team that created our first Community Assembly handbook and training

I served on the Community Development Block Grant Committee and helped allocate Federal funds to the neighborhoods

I was part of the citizens group working on sidewalks and I’m now helping Breean Beggs hold a District One conversation to create language for a ballot initiative to fund REAL sidewalk repair

I sit on the North Spokane Corridor Executive Advisory Committee

I Have a Plan

Infrastructure: Let’s fix to up! The state of Spokane’s streets, housing stock, and sidewalks and trees date to the 80s. We can do better! We have 210,000 miles of roads, 25 people working two shifts and two trucks to manage our roads. We can do better! With over 47% of Spokane’s housing rentals and over 40% of those owned by out-of-state landlords, there is a pressing need for both the city and the landlords to step up as stewards for a healthy and vibrant Spokane. We can do better!

Public Safety: Spokane is 4th in the nation for property crime. This is a complex issue that includes policing, state property crime law, abandoned and substandard housing, and poor economic opportunities. We can do better!

Increasing Public Involvement: My neighborhood work has strengthened my commitment to making sure that Spokane residents take advantage of the very unique neighborhood civic engagement structure that is codified in the City Charter through the Community Assembly. The Spokane Housing Summit I'm working on is another means to increase public participation on a specific topic as well as the District One Conversation on Sidewalks with Breean Beggs. We will do better!