2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: John Merrick

Statement from John Merrick:

I am running for Medical Lake City council position 2. I look forward to getting out and meeting with people of the community and discover what needs you feel are not being met as well as what the city is doing well and can continue to provide. I know I bring excellent critical thinking skills to the table and look forward to open discussions on issues that need to be tackled. I want to work for you to help make Medical Lake prosperous in the future.

I hope this what you are looking for. If you have any further questions or needs please feel free to contact me at 509-993-9055 or by email.

John Merrick