2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dorothy Knauss - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dorothy Knauss

CHEWELAH, Wash. -

Statement from Dorothy Knauss: 

Dorothy Knauss, currently serving as Mayor of Chewelah since 2014.  24.5 years experience with the City as:

City Clerk, Clerk/Treasurer, City Administrator, Councilwoman and Mayor.  I believe in transparency in government and accessibility;  I am the first Mayor in the history of Chewelah to have regular office hours:  M-F, 10-3.  I was elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of Washington Cities, serving all 281 cities and towns in Washington, and co-chair the Small Cities Advisory Committee, representing all of Eastern Washington.  I am pro-business and believe that local government is the cornerstone of economic development in a small city.  I serve as a member of the Stevens County Broadband  Action Team, and am on the Board of Directors of Tri-County Economic Development District (TEDD) and the Governing Board of N. E. Washington Rural Resources.  I work with our legislators on issues which impact small cities.  During this term  I initiated the Students in Government project with the Jenkins High School senior civic class (which actually culminates in a mock city council meeting)  as well as instituting a Mayor’s Youth Award each month.

