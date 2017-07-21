2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dorothy Knauss

Statement from Dorothy Knauss:

Dorothy Knauss, currently serving as Mayor of Chewelah since 2014. 24.5 years experience with the City as:

City Clerk, Clerk/Treasurer, City Administrator, Councilwoman and Mayor. I believe in transparency in government and accessibility; I am the first Mayor in the history of Chewelah to have regular office hours: M-F, 10-3. I was elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of Washington Cities, serving all 281 cities and towns in Washington, and co-chair the Small Cities Advisory Committee, representing all of Eastern Washington. I am pro-business and believe that local government is the cornerstone of economic development in a small city. I serve as a member of the Stevens County Broadband Action Team, and am on the Board of Directors of Tri-County Economic Development District (TEDD) and the Governing Board of N. E. Washington Rural Resources. I work with our legislators on issues which impact small cities. During this term I initiated the Students in Government project with the Jenkins High School senior civic class (which actually culminates in a mock city council meeting) as well as instituting a Mayor’s Youth Award each month.