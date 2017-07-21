2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Tony Kiepe

Statement from Tony Kiepe:

It’s time for the City Council to set its priorities on Spokane’s infrastructure. The Council must create a sustainable budget and spend taxpayer money on paving streets and updating infrastructure.

Economic development is a priority for Tony Kiepe. Less government regulation means small businesses can operate on their terms and not the City Council’s.

The City Council needs to prioritize our needs and put our Public Safety and Road Improvements as the number 1 priority.