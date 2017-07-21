2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Jean Pfeifer

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Jean PfeiferPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane
Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments - many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments - many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain
U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.>>
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force asks for public's help finding wanted fugitive
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force (NIVCTF) is seeking information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Mallory Ann Helling. Helling is being sought based on a Kootenai County felony warrant for possession of meth with the intent to deliver. Helling is 5’3 tall, 135 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be living in Post Falls, ID. Anyone with information regarding Helling should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.>>
Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2
Passing driver saves woman, six kids in car crash on Highway 2
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene. No one was injured.>>
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is crediting a total stranger from preventing a very possible tragedy. Deputies say a woman was driving a van with 6 young children when she fell asleep on Highway 2 near Davenport, driving off the road and into a pond. As most of the van went under, a passing driver pulled over, waded into the deep water, and helped get them to safety. First responders rushed to the scene. No one was injured.>>
What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law
What you need to know about Washington’s new distracted driving law
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Sunday, Washingtonians will have to be extra focused behind the wheel, or face a $136 dollar fine. The new Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Law requires you to be completely hands free except for emergency purposes. Here’s what you are allowed to do Talk on the phone using hands-free devices such as a Bluetooth. Use your GPS or music IF you set them up before you drive. Push or swipe to answer a phone call as long as the conversation is>>
PoliticalMore>>
Poland's senators to vote on contentious court overhaul
Poland's senators to vote on contentious court overhaulSpecial commission of Poland's Senate has summarily reviewed and approved a contentious bill that gives politicians influence on the nation's top court and has sent the to the Senate for a vote on Friday.>>Special commission of Poland's Senate has summarily reviewed and approved a contentious bill that gives politicians influence on the nation's top court and has sent the to the Senate for a vote on Friday.>>
In Senate, ailing lawmakers given plenty of time to recover
In Senate, ailing lawmakers given plenty of time to recoverSen. John McCain's treatment for brain cancer could keep him out of Washington for weeks, perhaps months, and yet it's unlikely anyone will challenge his extended leave.>>Sen. John McCain's treatment for brain cancer could keep him out of Washington for weeks, perhaps months, and yet it's unlikely anyone will challenge his extended leave.>>
Spicer abruptly resigns: Big shake-up for Trump press shop
Spicer abruptly resigns: Big shake-up for Trump press shopNew York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.>>New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.>>
US bans travel for Americans to NKorea after Warmbier death
US bans travel for Americans to NKorea after Warmbier deathU.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.>>U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.>>
Somalis in Minneapolis on defensive after police shooting
Somalis in Minneapolis on defensive after police shootingThe killing of an unarmed Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer who is a Somali-American has turned an unwelcome spotlight on the city's beleaguered Somali community, where many again find themselves on...>>The killing of an unarmed Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer who is a Somali-American has turned an unwelcome spotlight on the city's beleaguered Somali community, where many again find themselves on the defensive.>>
Abortion fight rages in Kentucky, which has just 1 clinic
Abortion fight rages in Kentucky, which has just 1 clinicA federal judge has issued an order to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.>>A federal judge has issued an order to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.>>
Mattis says US still debating 'big ideas' on Afghan plan
Mattis says US still debating 'big ideas' on Afghan planDefense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration is still trying to get right what he calls "the big ideas" for a new Afghanistan war strategy.>>Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration is still trying to get right what he calls "the big ideas" for a new Afghanistan war strategy.>>
Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides
Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aidesPresident Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.>>President Donald Trump's legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.>>
Doctors' group tells Senate to fix, not repeal 'Obamacare'
Doctors' group tells Senate to fix, not repeal 'Obamacare'The nation's largest doctors' group urged senators Friday to reject their efforts to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act and instead begin a bipartisan effort to stabilize the insurance marketplace.>>The nation's largest doctors' group urged senators Friday to reject their efforts to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act and instead begin a bipartisan effort to stabilize the insurance marketplace.>>
Sessions: Officials should consider harm of sanctuary city
Sessions: Officials should consider harm of sanctuary cityAttorney General headed to Philadelphia on Friday to discuss so-called sanctuary cities.>>Attorney General headed to Philadelphia on Friday to discuss so-called sanctuary cities.>>