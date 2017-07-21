2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Jean Pfeifer

Statement from Jean Pfeifer:

Candidate for Hospital District 4, At-Large Commissioner Pos.4

I am running for this elected position and am asking for your support.

I feel my background in healthcare gives me a strong perspective of the needs of people who want and need a strong hospital in our community.

I spent 10 years on the Board of the Washington State Nurses Association. I worked with nurse leaders from various sectors of practice including rural critical access hospitals. I know first hand that issues can be solved with good listening skills and background expertise in healthcare. I am ready and willing to work on the hospital Board, and I will work with others to find solutions to healthcare issues in the County.

During my time serving on various Boards I believe discussion and problem solving along with transparency will lead to more favorable outcomes for all. Board members are accountable to their constituents and the community at large. Public members need to know the Board members will engage in open transparent conversations on the important issues that will affect them.

I look forward to work with new and existing Board members along with the hospital leaders at North Valley hospital.

Thank you,

Jean Pfeifer, RN (Ret)