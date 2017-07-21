2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Nick Warner - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Nick Warner

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Statement from Nick Warner: 

Bio info

Age: 35

Work/career: Project Manager, The Salcido Connection    

Education: Graduated Eastmont HS 2001, BS in Facilities Management from Brigham Young University        

Where did you grow up? East Wenatchee Native

Political experience: Various construction projects and developments working with local jurisdictions and elected officials to build residential, commercial, industrial and land developments.

Community service: Active volunteer in church, youth sports, charitable groups, and Boy Scouts of America.

Family: I am blessed to have my lovely wife Carrie and four great kids Ruby, Lucy, Violet, and Matthew.  I am a product of so many mentors, teachers, coaches, friends, and extended family in our valley that have strengthened, taught, and loved me.  To all of you I am forever grateful, Thank You! 

Why run? I am a life long proud resident of East Wenatchee and am very interested in the future of our area for myself, my family, and friends. I am tremendously proud and grateful for those that have laid the infrastructure that we enjoy today. The water district is entering a phase of large system upgrades over the next few decades. My motivation to run for the commission seat is to help guide and drive successful and prudent capital project management as well as continued high level delivery of service to all customers. There is a need for energetic, experienced and dedicated leadership to guide the water district and I believe I am the best candidate to fill this important role. I do worry that the majority of customers and citizens take quality water delivery for granted.  As the water system ages we will all be greatly affected if plans, budgets and construction are not executed with vision and understanding.  I am running to represent the interests of all customers and continue to deliver quality service without financially burdening our citizens.


What do you think the issues are for this year’s election?

In my opinion the focus on this years election should be who is best equipped to set direction and guidance over the district. We have an aging system that will be expensive to improve and even more expensive not to improve. The district has announced rate increases of almost 70% over the next few years, before the cost of upgrades have been made. Likewise clean drinking water is paramount for us all and the health and quality of life costs must be on the forefront of our concerns. These costs can be truly devastating if not managed effectively. I am willing to take on these challenges, and offer a voice with energy and hands on experience. The goal is to balance budgetary realities with system needs to get the greatest value out of each dollar and ensure a system that will provide clean and reliable water to our families far into the future.

My appeal to the voters is that I am the best candidate with the energy, experience and dedication to guide the East Wenatchee Water District to deliver superior service to our customers with integrity. 

  Coverage criticism leads to new conversation about homelessness in Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This story originated as a post to KHQ, from a viewer, upset about this homeless camp below Kendall Yards. After the initial report on Facebook, I got a lot of comments -  many people were offended about how i described the camp. One person who was very vocal, was Ellie. I asked if she would meet with me - and she said yes. As upset as she is with our coverage - she welcomed the chance to make others understand that this is a conversation 

  Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

  U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

