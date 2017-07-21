2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Nick Warner

Statement from Nick Warner:

Bio info



Age: 35



Work/career: Project Manager, The Salcido Connection



Education: Graduated Eastmont HS 2001, BS in Facilities Management from Brigham Young University



Where did you grow up? East Wenatchee Native



Political experience: Various construction projects and developments working with local jurisdictions and elected officials to build residential, commercial, industrial and land developments.



Community service: Active volunteer in church, youth sports, charitable groups, and Boy Scouts of America.



Family: I am blessed to have my lovely wife Carrie and four great kids Ruby, Lucy, Violet, and Matthew. I am a product of so many mentors, teachers, coaches, friends, and extended family in our valley that have strengthened, taught, and loved me. To all of you I am forever grateful, Thank You!



Why run? I am a life long proud resident of East Wenatchee and am very interested in the future of our area for myself, my family, and friends. I am tremendously proud and grateful for those that have laid the infrastructure that we enjoy today. The water district is entering a phase of large system upgrades over the next few decades. My motivation to run for the commission seat is to help guide and drive successful and prudent capital project management as well as continued high level delivery of service to all customers. There is a need for energetic, experienced and dedicated leadership to guide the water district and I believe I am the best candidate to fill this important role. I do worry that the majority of customers and citizens take quality water delivery for granted. As the water system ages we will all be greatly affected if plans, budgets and construction are not executed with vision and understanding. I am running to represent the interests of all customers and continue to deliver quality service without financially burdening our citizens.





What do you think the issues are for this year’s election?

In my opinion the focus on this years election should be who is best equipped to set direction and guidance over the district. We have an aging system that will be expensive to improve and even more expensive not to improve. The district has announced rate increases of almost 70% over the next few years, before the cost of upgrades have been made. Likewise clean drinking water is paramount for us all and the health and quality of life costs must be on the forefront of our concerns. These costs can be truly devastating if not managed effectively. I am willing to take on these challenges, and offer a voice with energy and hands on experience. The goal is to balance budgetary realities with system needs to get the greatest value out of each dollar and ensure a system that will provide clean and reliable water to our families far into the future.

My appeal to the voters is that I am the best candidate with the energy, experience and dedication to guide the East Wenatchee Water District to deliver superior service to our customers with integrity.