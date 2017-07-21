Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 21st

LONDON (AP) -- A British man and his young daughter have gained international attention for being fined for selling lemonade.

Andre Spicer said his 5-year-old daughter was left in tears after local council officers fined her 150 pounds ($195) for selling lemonade without a license near their home in London.

The girl was selling home-made lemonade to fans attending the Lovebox dance festival when she was fined.

The four officers approached the girl and began speaking in technical legal terms, telling her that her lemonade stand infringed on local business rights.

Halfway through the interaction with the officers, Spicer said his daughter burst into tears and said "I've done a bad thing, daddy. I've done something wrong."

"I think initially she was a bit shocked and sad," Spicer said. "And then I suggested we try it again with a permit. And she said: 'Oh, it's a bit scary.'"

He hopes that his daughter will overcome the "heart-wrenching" experience and continue to pursue entrepreneurial ideas.

Spicer wrote an article about the incident for the Daily Telegraph that garnered hundreds of comments and shares online.

Local officials said the fine will be cancelled immediately. They have apologized to the family.

In a statement Friday, the council said it was "very sorry" about what happened and that its enforcement officers are expected to "show common sense, and to use their powers sensibly. This clearly did not happen."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHICAGO (AP) -- Cancer patients' gray hair unexpectedly turned youthfully dark while taking novel drugs, and it has doctors scratching their heads.

Chemotherapy is notorious for making hair fall out, but the 14 patients involved were all being treated with new immunotherapy drugs that work differently and have different side effects. A Spanish study suggests that may include restoring hair pigment, at least in patients with lung cancer.

With the first patient, "we thought it could be an isolated case," said Dr. Noelia Rivera, a dermatologist at Autonomous University of Barcelona.

But she said the research team found the same thing when they asked other patients for photos from before treatment.

The 14 cases were among 52 lung cancer patients being followed to see whether they developed bad side effects from the drugs - Keytruda, Opdivo and Tecentriq.

While most patients did not have a color change, the 14 cases suggest it's not an isolated finding. In 13 patients, hair turned darkish brown or black. In one patient, it turned black in patches.

In another odd twist, the same drugs have been linked previously with hair losing color in patients with another cancer, melanoma.

All but one of the 14 patients in the Spanish study had at least stable disease and responded better to treatment than other patients, suggesting that hair darkening might be an indication that the drugs are working, the researchers said.

Rivera said they are continuing the study to search for an explanation and to see if the cases are just a fluke.

"It's a fascinating report - one of those things that comes out of the blue," said Dr. June Robinson, a Northwestern University research professor in dermatology. Robinson is also editor of the medical journal JAMA Dermatology, which published the study online this month.

She said the results deserve a deeper look but cautioned that it's way too soon to suggest that they might lead to new treatments for gray hair.

Rivera noted that the study drugs have serious side effects that make them unsafe for healthy people. But if it's confirmed that they do change hair color, a different drug could be developed to treat gray hair, she said.

The pharmaceutical industry has previously capitalized on unexpected drug side effects; examples include the male pattern baldness drug Propecia, the eyelash growing drug Latisse, and Botox anti-wrinkle injections. Active ingredients in these drugs were initially approved to treat enlarged prostates, eye pressure problems, and eye muscle spasms.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A professional gambler dropped some pounds and gained some wealth after betters wagered $1 million he couldn't reduce his body fat to less than 10 percent.

Walter Fisher tells the New York Post he began overeating while on a losing streak and gained 40 to 50 pounds in a month. The 6-foot-1 Fisher weighed 245 pounds and was more than $100,000 in debt in December. The Post reports that's when a group of gambler acquaintances bet $1 million Fisher couldn't drop his body fat to under 10 percent in six months.

The 36-year-old got financial backing from friends. He weighed 175 pounds with 8.8 percent body fat on June 22.

The feat netted him $600,000, and he tells ABC News he'll make another bet if he gains the weight back.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CARLISLE, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts librarian on her first day on the job has come across live military shells from the Civil War inside a closet in her new office.

Gleason Public Library director Abby Noland tells The Boston Globe she found the shells Thursday morning inside a box with a label explaining they had been examined by a munitions expert and could be live. She called police, who evacuated the library in Carlisle.

The state bomb squad later arrived and determined the shells were live. It took the shells to the town transfer station to safely detonate them.

The shells turned out to be part of a Gettysburg collection that was donated to the town years ago.

The library reopened after about three hours.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- An upstate New York woman has found a World War I artillery shell in her basement.

Buffalo resident Judith Sobresky says she was pulling up tiles in her basement Thursday when she saw an odd object in the corner. Lodged between the floor and wall was the old artillery shell.

Sobresky called the police after examining it. Buffalo police, the fire department and bomb squad arrived and later U.S. Air Force bomb specialists were called.

Officials took close to four hours to remove the shell. Authorities say it was taken to a secure location to be detonated.

Sobresky has lived in the home with her 7-year-old daughter for two years. She tells WKBW-TV the find was odd and "pretty nerve wracking."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Philadelphia police say a 65-year-old woman stole a taxi and picked up a fare.

They say Betty Thomas caught the cab around midnight Thursday and asked to be taken to the SugarHouse Casino. On the way, she asked the driver to make a stop at a gas station.

It was at the station where police say the woman got into a dispute with the driver about a fare before jumping into the driver's seat and driving off.

Police stopped the taxi 30 minutes later and found a 23-year-old woman and her infant daughter in the backseat.

The mother told officers she had hailed the cab earlier, not realizing it was stolen.

Thomas has been charged with various types of theft. Her public defender lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - A New York town has padlocked the tennis courts in a brand new $3.5 million park because they were built improperly.

The two courts at the recently opened Sweet Hollow Park in Melville don't have enough clearance between the baseline and the fence. The truncated courts caused at least one player to run into the fence.

The U.S. Tennis Association recommends courts have 21 feet behind the baseline. The new courts in the hamlet in Huntington have less than 10 feet, while the sides are about 2 feet short of the recommended 12 feet.

The blunder was brought to the attention of Huntington officials by a resident who played on the new courts earlier this month.

The town says the courts will be closed while they're renovated.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PARIS (AP) - A sperm whale appears to have beached on an embankment in the shadow of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Or maybe not.

A Belgian artists' collective installed a very real-looking, life-size whale sculpture Friday alongside the Seine River, eliciting surprise and concern from tourists and Parisians alike.

Bart Van Peel, a member of the collective, said the installation is about raising environmental awareness and awakening "the child in everyone who still is puzzled about what is real and what is not."

Kim Landman from New York was among those taken aback, especially after Van Peel spun a tale describing how the whale got stuck under a city bridge.

Parisian Charles Jean was immediately skeptical, asking whether the whale had climbed onto the quay with a ladder.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man who was rushing his wife to the hospital at speeds topping 100 mph (161 kph) missed his child's birth because he was in jail.

KALB-TV reports that Zak Evans was arrested Monday and remained in jail as the couple's daughter was born. His wife, Bridget, received an ambulance ride to a hospital. Evans was given a ticket for speeding, flight from an officer and careless operation.

Creola police Chief Heath Landry says an officer clocked the couple going 108 mph (174 kph) in a 55 mph (89 kph) speed zone. He says the officer pulled them over in Pineville.

The officer who stopped the couple dropped Evans off at the hospital but Evans said he had already missed the birth.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A former Connecticut postal clerk has pleaded guilty to federal charges that she stole numerous packages and greeting cards that she suspected would contain gift cards or cash.

Thirty-year-old Ana Guity faces up to five years in prison. She is a citizen of Honduras but has permanent resident status in the U.S.

Prosecutors say that during 2016 and early 2017, the West Haven postal clerk took items from the mail stream or removed items of value from letters before sending the mail on its way.

Authorities say after confronting Guity, they found 35 greeting cards and other mail in her car and recovered five packages containing cellphones.

Guity is free on $25,000 bond pending her sentencing, which is scheduled for October.