Man who survived rollover, struck and killed by vehicle

(AP) - Authorities say a 33-year old Montana man survived a rollover crash only to be struck and killed by another passing vehicle.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the victim as Adam David Zielie, of Helena.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the initial crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday north of Helena.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, stand up and talk to another driver.

Backeberg tells the Independent Record that the victim was then struck by another vehicle and died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The out-of-state driver of the vehicle that struck and killed the man stopped to help. Officials are investigating both crashes, and no charges have been filed.

