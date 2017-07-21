DNR: Budget failure leaves Washington forests in jeopardy

(AP) - The Legislature's failure to pass a capital budget means the state Department of Natural Resources is short of money to deal with unhealthy forests.

The Legislature adjourned Thursday night without passing a capital budget, costing DNR $15 million to remove trees struck by insect blight, disease or drought.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says the agency needed the money to remove dead and dying trees.

The agency has identified 2.7 million acres of Washington forests that need thinning.

The agency says that is a main reason Washington has seen more destructive wildfires over the past decade.

The $15 million would have funded a number of forest restoration projects, including the thinning of forests in four fire-prone regions and replanting of forests that burned in recent years.

7/21/2017 10:19:31 AM (GMT -7:00)