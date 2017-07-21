Spokane Police Activities League creates safe summer fun

Summer is in full swing around Spokane. It's hot, dry, and there's a lot fun to be had. In the mix creating that fun is the Spokane Police Activities League or PAL.

"The community and police need to come together and be out in the community where they can come access us," says Jennifer Deruwe with Spokane Police.

Giving the opportunity for not only police to get involved with youth and the community but for youth to have a safe place to enjoy some of that summer fun.

"When you see a police car, you naturally assume 'what happened' and this is an opportunity for people to drive by and see their parks are extra safe," Jen says. "It's about positive things, core values, really just encouraging those positive choices."

It's a place for relationships to grow and to give youth a positive first interaction with officers, and Jen is the brains behind PAL in Spokane.

"The Police Activities League in and of itself is a program that has been around hundreds of years across the country, but its relatively new to Spokane," says Jen. "It's only our fifth year."

Jen is leading the charge in hopes of growing it.

"We're actually watching them take advantage of the opportunities presented to them and just to know you had a hand in that just gives me shivers," Jen says.

To Jen and the pals team we wish them the best in growing in the future.