Elderly woman sexually assaulted at assisted living facility

(AP) - Authorities say an 83-year-old woman was assaulted while in her room at an assisted living facility in SeaTac.

The King County Sheriff's Office says an unknown man entered the woman's room through a window Thursday while she was watching TV.

Once inside, the sheriff's office says the suspect hit her several times on the side of the head before strangling and sexually assaulting her.

The sheriff's office says before leaving, the suspect made demands about what she should and shouldn't do next.

The sheriff's office says out of fear the woman waited several minutes before screaming for help.

The sheriff's office says the woman had serious head injuries and also showed signs of having been sexually assaulted. She was taken to a local hospital.

A search for the suspect using a police dog was unsuccessful. Authorities are investigating.

7/21/2017 4:49:06 PM (GMT -7:00)