Biker comes face-to-face with bear on Canfield Mountain trail

With it’s windy trails and scenic vistas.

Nestled right above Coeur d’Alene, Canfield Mountain attracts all sorts of people.

“It's a great area,” Tony Prka said.

Prka is an avid Canfield Mountain bike-rider.

He says he was riding like usual Tuesday night when all of a sudden.

“I hit my brakes right away and then I was like 'man I think that was a cub' so I got off my bike and I started to run backwards,” he said.

Not too far behind the cub was…

“Mama had jumped out right where I saw the cub and I had gotten about ten feet separation,” Prka said.

He says he started making noise, hoping that would scare the bear off.

“She stopped and just like in the movies she stood up and she must have been seven feet tall, I mean it was a big bear,” he said.

Seconds felt like hours, Prka says, standing there face-to-face with a brown bear.

But something from the skies, he says, scared her off.

“A helicopter was going nearby and I could hear it and she heard it,” Prka said, “and it must have spooked her to where she just darted back down after the cub and I got on my bike and I just tore out of there.”

Prka says he’s going to wait to ride Canfield until the situation is taken care of.

The Forest Service says the upper parking lot area is open, but there are signs up around the area warning people of the bear.

The Forest Service and the Idaho Fish and Game will continue to monitor the situation.