Officials: Owner of home where bodies found possibly spotted

(AP) - Law enforcement officials say a man wanted in connection with the deaths of three women in southwestern Idaho may have been seen in the backcountry near eastern Idaho's Swan Valley.

Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff's office have searched the area but so far have not located 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger.

The badly decomposed bodies of Bullinger's wife - 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah - a teenager and another adult woman were found last month hidden outside a rural farmhouse in Caldwell, Idaho. The property belonged to Baker and Bullinger. Each victim died from a gunshot.

A Ford Focus that authorities said was connected to Bullinger was found at a remote campsite in northwestern Wyoming last week.

Investigators say they have not yet confirmed that the man seen near Swan Valley on Thursday was indeed Bullinger. Deputies say Bullinger is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/21/2017 11:25:42 AM (GMT -7:00)