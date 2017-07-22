3 years after police chokehold death, US probe grinds on

Three years after the police chokehold death of Eric Garner, the wheels of justice are turning more slowly than in similar cases.

Federal prosecutors have said privately that a decision about whether to charge the police officer seen on video wrapping his arm around Garner's neck during a 2014 arrest on a New York City block is still months away. That's left the victim's family frustrated and the officer's career in limbo.

Elsewhere, the federal probe into Alton Sterling's death ended after 10 months with prosecutors deciding not to bring charges. Sterling was shot by Baton Rouge police last July.

Another federal inquiry that was launched after a state grand jury declined to prosecute an officer in the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown ended the same way the following year.

