Official charges delayed in Washington murder, arson case

Washington prosecutors now have 30 days to officially file charges against two people suspected of causing a fire that killed two children and injured three adults.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported Thursday while prosecutors generally have a 72-hour window to file charges in Skagit County Superior Court, a magistrate's warrant gives them until Aug. 18.

Magistrate's warrants filed in Skagit County District Court charge Kimberly Marie Hughes and Jaramy Le Chism each with two counts of first-degree murder, extreme indifference and one count of first-degree arson.

Both are accused of causing a Saturday morning fire at a home that injured three adults and killed two children, ages 6 and 8, who were unable to escape the blaze.

