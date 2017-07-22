Official charges delayed in Washington murder, arson case

Official charges delayed in Washington murder, arson casePosted: Updated:
Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp>>
Biker comes face-to-face with bear on Canfield Mountain trail
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - With it’s windy trails and scenic vistas. Nestled right above Coeur d’Alene, Canfield Mountain attracts all sorts of people. “It's a great area,” Tony Prka said. Prka is an avid Canfield Mountain bike-rider. He says he was riding like usual Tuesday night when all of a sudden. “I hit my brakes right away and then I was like 'man I think that was a cub' so I got off my bike and I started to run backwards,” he said. Not>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Latah County murder suspects captured
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.>>
Pirate ship sets sail in Sandpoint waters
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint, Idaho man has been giving back to his community in a big way- he discovered a pirate ship about 5 years ago on Craigslist and restored it. Captain Don Mimmack allows children to set sail on the 'Wind Spirit' with him to enjoy the open waters of Sandpoint. If you want to take your children on an adventure, you can do so by visiting this site: http://www.creationsforsandpoint.org/Contact.php>>
Officials: Owner of home where bodies found possibly spotted
SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials say a man wanted in connection with the deaths of three women in southwestern Idaho may have been seen in the backcountry near eastern Idaho's Swan Valley. Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff's office have searched the area but so far have not located 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger. The badly decomposed bodies of Bullinger's wife - 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden,>>
UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait
LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday. The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.>>
Actor John Heard, of 'Home Alone' movies, dies at 71
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 71. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday.>>
Level 2 evacuations in place for brush fire burning off Highway 195 south of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters have issued level 2 evacuation orders Saturday because of a wildfire burning off of S. Highway 195 near Wildflower Lane South of Spokane. Residents in the area should be ready to leave at a moments notice. Fire crews have been on the scene fighting the fire since Saturday morning and are battling the flames from the ground and in the air.>>
Dozens arrested in street racing crackdown in King County
SEATTLE (AP) - A street racing crackdown involving multiple police agencies in northwestern Washington state has led to the arrest of three street racers and 40 others attending the unlawful events. The Washington State Patrol in a statement Friday says the police agencies in King County took action July 14 due to safety concerns expressed by citizens and businesses.>>
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.>>
Official charges delayed in Washington murder, arson case
MOUNT VERNON (AP) - Washington prosecutors now have 30 days to officially file charges against two people suspected of causing a fire that killed two children and injured three adults. The Skagit Valley Herald reported Thursday while prosecutors generally have a 72-hour window to file charges in Skagit County Superior Court, a magistrate's warrant gives them until Aug. 18.>>
Rescuers need help after they get stuck helping kayakers
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue.>>
Deer sent airborne by passing car kills woman passenger
WARREN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio woman has been killed when a deer struck and sent airborne by a motorist traveling in the opposite direction smashed into the windshield of her family's car. The State Highway Patrol in northeast Ohio's Trumbull County says 39-year-old Amy Stoneburner, of Negley, was in the front passenger seat when the deer flew into and through the car's windshield Thursday night.>>
3 years after police chokehold death, US probe grinds on
NEW YORK (AP) - Three years after the police chokehold death of Eric Garner, the wheels of justice are turning more slowly than in similar cases. Federal prosecutors have said privately that a decision about whether to charge the police officer seen on video wrapping his arm around Garner's neck during a 2014 arrest on a New York City block is still months away.>>
'Flashy' Florida boy caught 4 times in 6 weeks for car theft
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police say the mother of a 10-year-old Florida boy arrested four times in six weeks for stealing cars is asking for help controlling her son. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the boy will be in juvenile detention for 30 days and that his agency will help him after his release.>>
