Dozens arrested in street racing crackdown in King County

A street racing crackdown involving multiple police agencies in northwestern Washington state has led to the arrest of three street racers and 40 others attending the unlawful events.

The Washington State Patrol in a statement Friday says the police agencies in King County took action July 14 due to safety concerns expressed by citizens and businesses.

Officials say that officers with the assistance from the King County Sheriff's Air Support Unit located and contacted large groups of individuals street racing in multiple cities in King County.

Besides the arrests, one stolen vehicle was recovered. Police say an individual with a second stolen vehicle fled from officers and got away.

Police also say they issued multiple traffic citations and warnings.

