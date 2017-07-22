Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

One southbound lane of Highway 195 will remain closed through the night so that firefighters can continue monitoring the fire. 

Update 2:25 p.m.: Crews appear to be getting the upper hand on a fire burning near Highway 195 south of Spokane Saturday afternoon. Washington Department of Natural Resources reports the Snag fire was about 10 acres at last report. Level 2 evacuations are still in place for residents in the area as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple agencies are working together to bring the fire under control including Washington State Patrol, DNR, and several Spokane Fire Districts. Three planes, and a helicopter are dropping water on the fire from the air. 

Despite reports of possibly shutting down northbound lanes of traffic, all northbound lanes of Highway 195 remain open. Southbound lanes were closed briefly while fire crews worked, but one lane of Southbound Highway 195 has since reopened. 

Fire crews report one firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney reminds those around the fire to keep drones on the ground, as firefighting efforts were hampered by drones over the fire on Saturday. 

Trooper Sevigney also says motorists should avoid the area while crews continue to fight the fire Saturday.

Previous coverage:

Firefighters have issued level 2 evacuation orders Saturday because of a wildfire burning off of S. Highway 195 near Wildflower Lane South of Spokane. Residents in the area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Fire crews have been on the scene fighting the fire since Saturday morning and are battling the flames from the ground and in the air. Fire District 3 and other resources were on the scene Saturday afternoon.

As a reminder, level 1 evacuations mean be aware of a fire burning in the area, level 2 evacuations mean be ready to leave at a moment's notice, and level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

Crews are still working to determine an accurate size of the fire as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Highway 195 was closed to Southbound traffic Saturday afternoon while crews worked to bring the fire under control.  Crews were able to open one southbound lane to traffic around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Additional details were not immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:59:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>

  • Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:38:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room

    Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:58:55 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.  Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.  Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building. 

    >>

  • Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:38:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

  • UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait

    UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait

    Saturday, July 22 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 20:38:54 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday. The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday. The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.

    >>
    •   