Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195

Update: 4:50 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.

Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution.

One southbound lane of Highway 195 will remain closed through the night so that firefighters can continue monitoring the fire.

Update 2:25 p.m.: Crews appear to be getting the upper hand on a fire burning near Highway 195 south of Spokane Saturday afternoon. Washington Department of Natural Resources reports the Snag fire was about 10 acres at last report. Level 2 evacuations are still in place for residents in the area as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Multiple agencies are working together to bring the fire under control including Washington State Patrol, DNR, and several Spokane Fire Districts. Three planes, and a helicopter are dropping water on the fire from the air.

Despite reports of possibly shutting down northbound lanes of traffic, all northbound lanes of Highway 195 remain open. Southbound lanes were closed briefly while fire crews worked, but one lane of Southbound Highway 195 has since reopened.

Fire crews report one firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney reminds those around the fire to keep drones on the ground, as firefighting efforts were hampered by drones over the fire on Saturday.

Trooper Sevigney also says motorists should avoid the area while crews continue to fight the fire Saturday.

Previous coverage:

Firefighters have issued level 2 evacuation orders Saturday because of a wildfire burning off of S. Highway 195 near Wildflower Lane South of Spokane. Residents in the area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Fire crews have been on the scene fighting the fire since Saturday morning and are battling the flames from the ground and in the air. Fire District 3 and other resources were on the scene Saturday afternoon.

Level two evacuation warning is in place for the area around and including the Ridge at Hangman due to wildfire at Highway 195 & Carter pic.twitter.com/WjA6eTsOpH — SCFD8 (@SCFD8) July 22, 2017

As a reminder, level 1 evacuations mean be aware of a fire burning in the area, level 2 evacuations mean be ready to leave at a moment's notice, and level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

Crews are still working to determine an accurate size of the fire as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Highway 195 was closed to Southbound traffic Saturday afternoon while crews worked to bring the fire under control. Crews were able to open one southbound lane to traffic around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Additional details were not immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.