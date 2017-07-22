Level 2 evacuations in place for brush fire burning off Highway 195 south of Spokane

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Firefighters have issued level 2 evacuation orders Saturday because of a wildfire burning off of S. Highway 195 near Wildflower Lane South of Spokane. Residents in the area should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Fire crews have been on the scene fighting the fire since Saturday morning and are battling the flames from the ground and in the air. Fire District 3 and other resources were on the scene Saturday afternoon.

Level two evacuation warning is in place for the area around and including the Ridge at Hangman due to wildfire at Highway 195 & Carter pic.twitter.com/WjA6eTsOpH — SCFD8 (@SCFD8) July 22, 2017

As a reminder, level 1 evacuations mean be aware of a fire burning in the area, level 2 evacuations mean be ready to leave at a moment's notice, and level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.

Crews are still working to determine an accurate size of the fire as of Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Highway 195 was closed to Southbound traffic Saturday afternoon while crews worked to bring the fire under control. Crews were able to open one southbound lane to traffic around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Additional details were not immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.