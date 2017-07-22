Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
DEER PARK, Wash. -

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental. 

Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building. All occupants of the building had been evacuated by Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies. The family in the apartment where the fire broke out was not home at the time.

Crews immediately entered the apartment and quickly put out the fire, which was contained to the upstairs bathroom. The fire was believed to have been caused by the bathroom fan.

No injuries were reported.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:59:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>

  • Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:38:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room

    Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:58:55 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.  Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.  Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building. 

    >>

  • Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Brush fire burning near Highway 195 30 percent contained

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:38:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update 3:30 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports the Snag Fire burning near highway 195 south of Spokane is now 30 percent contained. Evacuation orders remain in place and motorists are urged to use caution. 

    >>

  • UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait

    UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait

    Saturday, July 22 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-07-22 20:38:54 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday. The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.

    >>

    LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday. The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.

    >>
    •   