Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building. All occupants of the building had been evacuated by Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies. The family in the apartment where the fire broke out was not home at the time.

Crews immediately entered the apartment and quickly put out the fire, which was contained to the upstairs bathroom. The fire was believed to have been caused by the bathroom fan.

No injuries were reported.