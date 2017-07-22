2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dee Henderson - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dee Henderson

Posted:

Statement from Dee Henderson:

I love Chewelah, and have enjoyed being on the City Council, after my appointment to that position in January 2016. I have spent my time thus far learning the ins and outs of local government. I’m happy to be in service to my community.

As an author, I work my own hours, and that makes me available whenever there is something that needs the Council’s attention. I am research-oriented, so if there is something I don’t know, I will research it until I do know. I used to have my own counseling practice, so I’m a good listener, and someone who always seeks good solutions to issues. I am honest, kind, and intelligent, and I feel that all these things make me the best candidate for the position of City Council #2.

