2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Mike Wiser

Our schools are working well and academic outcomes for most students are improving. Class sizes are going down and option programs are expanding. But, there is more to do and our community must keep pressing for better experiences for all students. There is an achievement gap that is too closely related to the zip code where a student lives, family income level, race, ethnicity, or disability. All public schools in Spokane must offer a world-class education that sets high expectations and enables all students to achieve their unique goals beyond scoring well on a standardized test. I am running because our school board must actively seek and value community input while making logical & data-driven decisions for the benefit of all students. Please vote to retain Mike Wiser for the Spokane School Board.