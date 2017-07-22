2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Mike Wiser

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Mike WiserPosted: Updated:
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.>>
Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp>>
Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Biker comes face-to-face with bear on Canfield Mountain trail
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - With it’s windy trails and scenic vistas. Nestled right above Coeur d’Alene, Canfield Mountain attracts all sorts of people. “It's a great area,” Tony Prka said. Prka is an avid Canfield Mountain bike-rider. He says he was riding like usual Tuesday night when all of a sudden. “I hit my brakes right away and then I was like 'man I think that was a cub' so I got off my bike and I started to run backwards,” he said. Not>>
Latah County murder suspects captured
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.>>
California governor turns to housing, rail after climate win
California governor turns to housing, rail after climate win
Gov. Jerry Brown's plea to lawmakers to renew California's signature climate change law proved fruitful, bolstering his credibility as a world climate leader.
Next Minneapolis police chief has deep community roots
Next Minneapolis police chief has deep community roots
Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.
Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
One of Anthony Scaramucci's first acts after accepting President Donald Trump's offer to be the new White House communications director was to apologize to Trump.
Trump: USS Ford is '100,000-ton message to the world'
Trump: USS Ford is '100,000-ton message to the world'
President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.
Democrats herald agreement on sweeping Russia sanctions bill
Democrats herald agreement on sweeping Russia sanctions bill
A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, paving the way for passage of the popular bill before Congress departs for the August recess.
Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
President Donald trump has fired off a volley of early morning tweets that again showed how furious he remains over multiple investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
US states vie for big Foxconn display panel factory
US states vie for big Foxconn display panel factory
Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn's plan to build a display panel factory in the U.S. has sparked a flurry of lobbying by states vying to land what some economic development officials say is a once-in-a-generation prize.
Virginia governor's debate revolves around 'dangerous' Trump
Virginia governor's debate revolves around 'dangerous' Trump
The two major party candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor clash at their opening debate over Trump, health care, immigration, and social issues.
Bush, Cuban: Trump dragging down GOP, billionaires
Bush, Cuban: Trump dragging down GOP, billionaires
Critics: President Donald Trump's performance in the White House is making it harder for Republicans _ and billionaires _ in the coming elections.
Vet groups urge House to reject plan to fix VA's budget gap
Vet groups urge House to reject plan to fix VA's budget gap
House committee's plan would redirect $2 billion in VA programs to cover budget shortfall in medical care.