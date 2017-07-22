2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Eric Fejeran

Like many living in Pullman, I came here after high school to further my education. Little did I know, 9 years later I would be calling this city my home. Pullman is truly a unique community, and I have so much to give back.



Pullman was recently listed as one of the fastest growing cities in Washington. In such a crucial time, the city needs leadership that is flexible, transparent, and continuously engaged within the community.



I serve as the elected Chair of the Whitman County Democrats, and the board of United Way of Pullman in addition to being employed as a Quality Inspector at Schweitzer Engineering.