2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dr. Ingemar Woods - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dr. Ingemar Woods

Posted: Updated:

Statement from Dr. Ingemar Woods:

  • Eliminating the City Councilmember’s city paid for healthcare
  • Support Property owner rights
  • City council accountability and transparency
  • Eliminating the City of Spokane Valley’s at-large election system for City Council elections. Equal representation calls for districting (grouping the current precincts) for each council position
  • Investing in people not just the infrastructure
  • Ensure low-income families have access to affordable housing
  • Reduce crime rates by increasing employment opportunities for all residents (including ex-offenders)
  • Create a City sponsored Summer Youth Corps
  • Increase snow removal response time
     

Ingemar (Lloyd) Woods believes that all residents should have equal opportunity to thrive as law abiding citizens within their community. He also believes that a city’s health is greatly impacted by the employment opportunities its residents have. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:48:32 GMT

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.

    >>

  • Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:59:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp 

    >>

  • Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195

    Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195

    Saturday, July 22 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-22 23:50:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report