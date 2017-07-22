Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer

Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailerPosted: Updated:
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.>>
Pedestrian lashes out, throws rock at woman in car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman says she had a scary encounter Thursday morning with a man on the sidewalk. She was driving near Regal Street by Ferris High School when he lashed out and ended up throwing a rock at her. "It worries me that somebody is out there that can be that violent," she said. She wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation of what he might do. She says she was dropping off her son for a sports camp>>
Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Biker comes face-to-face with bear on Canfield Mountain trail
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - With it’s windy trails and scenic vistas. Nestled right above Coeur d’Alene, Canfield Mountain attracts all sorts of people. “It's a great area,” Tony Prka said. Prka is an avid Canfield Mountain bike-rider. He says he was riding like usual Tuesday night when all of a sudden. “I hit my brakes right away and then I was like 'man I think that was a cub' so I got off my bike and I started to run backwards,” he said. Not>>
Latah County murder suspects captured
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ferry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed they have recovered the white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am connected to recent homicide in Latah County. The two teenage suspects, Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, have been on the run from law enforcement since the body of Timothy Jacob Reeves was discovered earlier this week.>>
Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has "complete power" to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election. The subject of pardons is one of many topics that appears to have occupied the president's mind Saturday morning.>>
Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The creators of "Stranger Things" premiered a trailer for the show's second season at Comic-Con on Saturday that was so new, even the cast hadn't seen it. The Duffer Bros. were joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine and the crew of young actors who play a group of friends searching for their buddy who mysteriously disappears.>>
Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.>>
Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building.>>
UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait
LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday. The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.>>
Actor John Heard, of 'Home Alone' movies, dies at 71
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 71. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday.>>
Dozens arrested in street racing crackdown in King County
SEATTLE (AP) - A street racing crackdown involving multiple police agencies in northwestern Washington state has led to the arrest of three street racers and 40 others attending the unlawful events. The Washington State Patrol in a statement Friday says the police agencies in King County took action July 14 due to safety concerns expressed by citizens and businesses.>>
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.>>
Official charges delayed in Washington murder, arson case
MOUNT VERNON (AP) - Washington prosecutors now have 30 days to officially file charges against two people suspected of causing a fire that killed two children and injured three adults. The Skagit Valley Herald reported Thursday while prosecutors generally have a 72-hour window to file charges in Skagit County Superior Court, a magistrate's warrant gives them until Aug. 18.>>
Rescuers need help after they get stuck helping kayakers
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes. That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide. The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue.>>
