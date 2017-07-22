Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon

President Donald Trump says he has "complete power" to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.

The subject of pardons is one of many topics that appears to have occupied the president's mind Saturday morning.

In an early morning flurry of 10 tweets, Trump commented about pardons, former presidential rival Hillary Clinton, son Don Jr., health care, the USS Gerald Ford, the attorney general and other issues.

Trump writes in one of his 10 messages: "While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS."

The Washington Post reports that Trump has inquired about his authority to pardon aides, relatives or even himself.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)