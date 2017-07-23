Russia sanctions bill that defies Trump is set for key vote

Russia sanctions bill that defies Trump is set for key votePosted: Updated:
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week. Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old's drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney's office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today.>>
Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has "complete power" to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election. The subject of pardons is one of many topics that appears to have occupied the president's mind Saturday morning.>>
Pirate ship sets sail in Sandpoint waters
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint, Idaho man has been giving back to his community in a big way- he discovered a pirate ship about 5 years ago on Craigslist and restored it. Captain Don Mimmack allows children to set sail on the 'Wind Spirit' with him to enjoy the open waters of Sandpoint. If you want to take your children on an adventure, you can do so by visiting this site: http://www.creationsforsandpoint.org/Contact.php>>
Actor John Heard, of 'Home Alone' movies, dies at 71
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 71. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday.>>
Russia sanctions bill that defies Trump is set for key vote
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led House is set to vote soon on a sweeping Russia sanctions package that demands that President Donald Trump get Congress' permission before lifting or easing the economic penalties against Moscow. Lawmakers are scheduled to consider the sanctions package as early as Tuesday, and the bill could be sent to Trump before Congress breaks for the August recess.>>
Groups make DIY bike lanes to show US cities what could be
DALLAS (AP) - Activists frustrated by the state of the roads in cities such as Dallas, New York, San Francisco and Boston are taking a do-it-yourself approach to improving them. Groups of anonymous Twitter users have been establishing makeshift bike lanes and filling potholes in their communities, unbeknownst to their city governments.>>
Deer Park apartment complex fire contained to one room
DEER PARK, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 4 reports that a fire in an apartment complex in Deer Park Saturday morning has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to a fire at 15 N. Weber Ave. in Deer Park around 8:15 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the vents of the roof of a two story apartment building. All occupants of the building had been evacuated by Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies.>>
8 people found dead in truck in 'human trafficking crime'
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo.">>
Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.>>
Trump asserts all agree he has 'complete power' to pardon
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has "complete power" to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election. The subject of pardons is one of many topics that appears to have occupied the president's mind Saturday morning.>>
Creators, cast of 'Stranger Things' debut season 2 trailer
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The creators of "Stranger Things" premiered a trailer for the show's second season at Comic-Con on Saturday that was so new, even the cast hadn't seen it. The Duffer Bros. were joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine and the crew of young actors who play a group of friends searching for their buddy who mysteriously disappears.>>
Crews continue to fight brush fire near Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports the Snag fire burning south of Spokane is 50 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire through the night Saturday.>>
UK palace releases Prince George's 4th birthday portrait
LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace has released a portrait to mark Prince George's fourth birthday. The son of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrated his birthday Saturday. George, who is third in line to the throne, is beaming with a happy smile in the photo.>>
Actor John Heard, of 'Home Alone' movies, dies at 71
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 71. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday.>>
