Idaho GOP elects former executive director as chairman

The Idaho Republican Party elected its former executive director as its chairman.

The Spokesman-Review reports Jonathan Parker will be the next Idaho GOP chairman after a vote Saturday.

Parker was elected by a secret ballot where voters wrote down a candidate's first name.

Parker was unable to attend the GOP general session because he was called away on an urgent family matter.

Parker currently serves as Idaho director of government affairs for the Holland and Hart law firm. Before he was executive director of the Idaho GOP, he was a congressional office district director and ran several campaigns.

Region VI executive representative Charles Horikami was the lone other candidate nominated for state party chairman.

Parker will serve as chairman until the next state convention in 2018.

