Man accused of setting fire to home with family inside

Tacoma Police have arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of starting a fire at a home with his wife and two teenage children inside.

Kenneth Massey was booked into Pierce County Jail early Sunday on investigation of attempted murder and arson.

The News-Tribune reports that no one was hurt in the Saturday night fire.

Police say Massey threw a container of gas at a front window of a house, starting the fire. Police say he knew his wife and children were inside at the time.

A police spokeswoman says Massey's estranged wife called 911 to report the blaze. She and the children told police they believed Massey had set fire to the home.

Police found him nearby and arrested him.

