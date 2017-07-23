Wildfire sparked by stolen truck crash in Grant County

Firefighters from Districts 8 and 10 quickly extinguished a small brush fire Saturday evening cause by a crash of a stolen vehicle.

Fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. to State Route 243 South and B-Street next to the gas station in Schwana, Washington, after witnesses reported a pickup had crashed, a brush fire had started, and a man was seen running from the crash. Investigators learned the 2017 Toyota pickup had just been stolen from a home in Desert Aire.

Mattawa Police and sheriff's deputies found 40-year-old Fidel Lopez-Martinez nearby, who was identified as the man seen running from the truck. Martinez is in the Grant County Jail for suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Firefighters kept the brush fire from reaching the pumps at the gas station. Fire District 10 Chief Eric Linn says interagency teamwork prevented the fire from causing more damage.