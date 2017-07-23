Injury crash blocks highway north of Ponderay

Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses. The crash involved multiple cars and multiple injuries, but details about the crash and those injured are limited as of Sunday afternoon.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.