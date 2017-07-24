Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

Update 2 p.m.: While the Bissell fire near Hunters is still zero percent contained as of Monday afternoon, Trooper Jeff Sevigney with Washington State Patrol says crews on the fire lines are making great progress. He gave KHQ's Katie Chen the latest details:

Update 1 p.m.: About 200 firefighters from several agencies across the state continue to battle the Bissell fire Monday afternoon. The fire started around 7 p.m. Sunday about eight miles north of Hunters, Washington. Firefighters worked overnight, and no structures were lost and no injuries were reported.

At last report the fire was about 350 acres in size and is not yet contained. About 25 residents in the immediate vicinity of the fire were put on level 2 and level 3 evacuation orders. A Red Cross shelter has been set up for those affected residents at Columbia Schools in Hunters.

Multiple aircraft including helicopters, small planes and heavy air tankers are working closely with firefighters on the ground  Monday to help contain the fire. There is a significant power outage in the area and fire managers are working closely with local utilities to get power restored as soon as possible. Residents that need assistance should go to the Red Cross shelter in Hunters.

Bissell Road is currently closed. Please use caution if you are traveling on State Route 25 north of Hunters as there is a lot of firefighting traffic in the area.  

Update 9:30 am:  Fire is now at 350 acres. Level 3 and 2 Evacuations still in place. Four air tankers are being sent in from Coeur d'Alene and Moses Lake. The biggest concern for firefighters is shifting winds in the forecast. The fire is still 0% contained.

Update 6:35 am: Fire has grown overnight to 200 acres. Level 3 Evacuations still in place.

Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington. 

The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost. 

Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissell Road.

Initially, firefighters estimated the size to be 100 acres, but soon adjusted it to 50 acres. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Hunters School, 4961B Hunters Co Shop Rd, Hunters, WA 99137 for those who have been evacuated. 

DNR says the fire is threatening homes, and they have helicopters and air tankers on the way to help with the fight. 

