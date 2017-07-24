Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens CountyPosted: Updated:
Washington Wildfires
FIRE MODEIn depth coverage on wild fires this season.>>
Idaho Wildfires
Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified
SHELTON, Wash. - A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified. The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office. Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington. After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Highway 195 firefighting efforts hampered by drone
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, just south of Spokane along Highway 195 a fire broke out. The small brush fire started around 10 a.m. and started spreading. Dubbed the Snag Fire, it grew to about 10 acres and triggered some evacuation orders nearby before it was contained. However, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach, had they had air support sooner, it potentially could have stayed small.>>
Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.>>
Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.>>
Silverwood treats family to day at the park after mom beats blood disease
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local family is dreaming of going to Silverwood to celebrate their mother's clean bill of health. Unfortunately, they can't afford to go. The children set up a lemonade stand with hopes of making their wish come true. No was the word Kandis Workman found herself saying over and over to her five children. "The chemo has taken a lot out of me," she said.>>
Trump intensifies criticism of his own attorney general
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is taking a remarkable new swipe at his own attorney general on Monday. He's referring to Jeff Sessions in a tweet as "beleaguered" while privately musing about whether he should fire his longtime ally. Trump again directed his displeasure at Sessions while fuming about the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible campaign collusion with foreign officials.>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
Donna Perry given three life sentences for the murder of three women
Donna (a.k.a. Douglas) Perry was given three life sentences without parole or early release for the murder of three women back in 1990.>>
Iowa firm tied to truck deaths has history of legal problems
SCHALLER, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa trucking company linked to the deadly case of immigrant smuggling in Texas has a history of safety and tax violations and financial problems. Records show that Pyle Transportation Inc. failed to pay federal employment and trucking taxes for years, faced lawsuits over unpaid wages owed to drivers, and has been ordered to pay penalties for violations of federal safety rules.>>
Judge: Nonprofit legal groups can keep helping immigrants
SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle says nonprofit legal groups around the country can keep assisting immigrants facing deportation, after a Justice Department decision threatened to curtail much of that work. In April, the Justice Department told the Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project that it cannot provide certain legal assistance to immigrants unless it undertakes formal representation of them in court.>>
Family of brain-dead California girl fights to reverse death
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - More than three years after a coroner declared a teen girl dead, a Northern California judge is deciding whether to revoke her death certificate. In court documents filed last month, retired neurologist Dr. Alan Shewmon says videos recorded by Jahi McMath's family from 2014 to 2016 show McMath is still alive.>>
