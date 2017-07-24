Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington.

The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost.

Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissell Road.

Initially, firefighters estimated the size to be 100 acres, but soon adjusted it to 50 acres. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Hunters School, 4961B Hunters Co Shop Rd, Hunters, WA 99137 for those who have been evacuated.

DNR says the fire is threatening homes, and they have helicopters and air tankers on the way to help with the fight.

