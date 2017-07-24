Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified

A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified.



The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office.



Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington.



After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.



Two divers pulled him to shore and began CPR. He later died at the scene.



An autopsy is set for Monday.



The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.



___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)