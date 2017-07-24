2nd person tested positive for norovirus tied to Chipotle

2nd person tested positive for norovirus tied to ChipotlePosted: Updated:
Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington. The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost. Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified
SHELTON, Wash. - A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified. The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office. Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington. After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.>>
Donna Perry given three life sentences for the murder of three women
SPOKANE, Wash. - Donna (a.k.a. Douglas) Perry was given three life sentences without parole or early release for the murder of three women back in 1990. "Ms. Perry, you killed these women for nothing but the sport of it," said Judge Price. Also saying that this was the most complicated criminal case he has seen in his career.>>
2nd person tested positive for norovirus tied to Chipotle
NEW YORK, NY - A Virginia health official says a second person has tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Chipotle before it was temporarily closed last week following reports of illnesses. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, says two people now have tested positive for norovirus. Goodfriend previously said a second confirmed case would give a strong indication norovirus was behind the reported illnesses.>>
Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington. The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost. Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road.>>
Court hearing could decide fate of dog pardoned by governor
AUGUSTA, Maine - A court hearing could determine the fate of a dog that was due to be euthanized before Maine's governor tried to grant the pooch clemency. Republican Gov. Paul LePage's pardon made a celebrity out of the Alaskan husky named Dakota that was ordered to be put down after attacking two dogs, killing one. The hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Augusta.>>
Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified
SHELTON, Wash. - A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified. The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office. Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington. After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.>>
Man on ATV hit by crop duster in Maryland
BERLIN, Md. - A man driving an all-terrain vehicle in Maryland escaped serious injury after being struck by a crop duster. Maryland state police say in a statement that 23-year-old Drew Eckman was taken by the pilot of the crop duster to Atlantic General Hospital on Sunday morning. He suffered minor injuries. The pilot, 25-year-old Christopher Bunting, was not injured.>>
Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Kids open lemonade stand to celebrate mom who beat blood disorder
SPOKANE, Wash. - "Help Me Hayley" was contacted regarding a local family who has been through a rough couple of months. It's a story of children rallying around their mother to make a family dream come true. Meet Kandis Workman. She says she's been fighting a devastating blood disorder. The countless appointments and treatments have taken a toll on her young family.>>
No more holding cell phones with new driving law in effect
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington drivers will now have to put down their cell phones under a new distracted driving law. The law that went into effect Sunday prohibits drivers from holding electronic devices - including phones, tablets and other electronic gadgets - while behind the wheel. That means no reading incoming text messages while driving, or watching a quick video while stuck in traffic or sitting at a red light.>>
