Tourist plunges to his death in Montana's Glacier Park

Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
Level 3 evacuations issued for Bissell Fire burning in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Level three evacuations have been issued in Stevens County as firefighters battle the Bissell Fire near Hunters, Washington. The latest from DNR is that the fire is at 50 acres and no structures have been lost. Level 3 evacuations were issued just after 8:00 p.m. as the fire grew quickly. The evacuation area consists of all residents within a mile radius of 3987 Bissel Road.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified
SHELTON, Wash. - A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified. The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office. Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington. After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
Spokane human rights group to apologize to sheriff, deputies
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Spokane Human Rights Commission plan to apologize to the sheriff's office for a comment one of its official made on social media regarding newly hired deputies. Vice chairwoman Ashley Torres shared a post on Facebook announcing seven new Spokane County sheriff's deputies and commented on the lack of diversity in the force.>>
