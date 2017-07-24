Donna Perry given three life sentences for the murder of three women

Donna (a.k.a. Douglas) Perry was given three life sentences without parole or early release for the murder of three women back in 1990.

"Ms. Perry, you killed these women for nothing but the sport of it," said Judge Price. Also saying that this was the most complicated criminal case he has seen in his career.

