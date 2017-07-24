City using goats to tame vegetation at closed landfill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City using goats to tame vegetation at closed landfill

KEENE, N.H. -

A New Hampshire city has turned to a herd of hungry goats to tame the vegetation at its closed landfill.
    
The public works department in Keene said Monday it brought in 30 goats in June to munch on the grass and shrubs at the fenced-in landfill. They are joined by Enzo, a dog tasked with protecting the goats from potential predators.
    
Assistant Public Works Director Duncan Watson says the goats are working out so far, though he estimates the city probably will need up to 100 goats to maintain the entire 20-acre site. At $300 a month, the goats are a bargain.
    
Goats, as well as sheep, are increasingly being used to maintain municipal grounds - including at Western Michigan University, where a union filed a grievance over the practice.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.

  Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

  Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash

    PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.

  Highway 195 firefighting efforts hampered by drone

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, just south of Spokane along Highway 195 a fire broke out. The small brush fire started around 10 a.m. and started spreading. Dubbed the Snag Fire, it grew to about 10 acres  and triggered some evacuation orders nearby before it was contained. However, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach, had they had air support sooner, it potentially could have stayed small.

  Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.

  Coffee is life: Washington woman's hands-free drinking tip goes viral

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.

