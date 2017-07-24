Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; vi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified

Photo Merced Sheriff's Office Photo Merced Sheriff's Office
Jacqueline Sanchez. Photo: GoFundMe Jacqueline Sanchez. Photo: GoFundMe
MERCED, Calif. -

The Latest on a fatal car accident in California that was livestreamed on Instagram (all times local):
    
11:55 a.m.
    
Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car.
    
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.
    
Authorities say she was ejected Friday from the car that flipped over after veering off a San Joaquin Valley road.
    
Her 18-year-old sister Obdulia Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter.
    
A recording of the livestream shows the driver shaking the girl after the crash and saying she was sorry.
    
Merced County prosecutor Rob Carroll says video of the livestream will be a key piece of evidence.
    
Neither Sanchez nor an attorney representing her could be reached for comment.
    
___
    
10:25 a.m.
    
A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that killed her younger sister in California.
    
After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.
    
She also says she will go to prison but doesn't care.
    
The California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was driving the car Friday when it veered onto the shoulder of a road in the San Joaquin Valley.
    
It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field.
    
Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV (http://abc30.tv/2tSlnpX ) that Sanchez was livestreaming at the time of the crash that killed her 14-year-old sister.
    
The station says the livestream was recorded by someone who viewed it.
    
Authorities did not know if Sanchez has an attorney.
    
The CHP is examining the video as part of its investigation.

