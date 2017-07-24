USGS reports small earthquake south of Chelan

The Washington Department of Emergency Management reports a small earthquake struck about 10 miles from Chelan, Washington Monday afternoon.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reports the quake happened just before 1 p.m. Monday and was a 3.3 magnitude quake.

No reports of people feeling this quake in Chelan County as of this time, but more proof an earthquake could hit at anytime #areyouprepared https://t.co/5M3QXglwTQ — WA Emergency Mgmt (@waEMD) July 24, 2017

Emergency Management reports there are no reports of anyone feeling the quake as of Monday afternoon.

For more information and updates, click here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61284707#executive

Additional details about the quake were not immediately known. As we learn more we will update this story