Fellow cops finish slain New York state trooper's treehouse

Nearly three dozen law enforcement officers have completed a treehouse that a New York state trooper was building for his daughter when he was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

A state police spokesman tells The Post-Standard of Syracuse that 35 active and retired troopers, sheriff's deputies and police officers spent a day last week finishing the project Joel Davis had started for his daughter, now 13.

Authorities say the 36-year-old trooper was fatally shot July 9 by an Army soldier after responding to reports of gunfire at the soldier's home near Fort Drum in northern New York. Officials say the soldier also killed his wife and wounded another woman before surrendering to troopers.

Davis was a local sheriff's deputy before becoming a trooper in 2013. His brother is a local police officer.

