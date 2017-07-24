Woman's body found on roadside in Jefferson City

State and Jefferson County authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of a road in Jefferson City.



Montana Department of Justice officials say a person discovered the body Sunday and called the police.



The agency's statement says the death appears suspicious but there is no immediate threat to the public.



Officials are withholding the woman's identity and the cause of death until after an autopsy that is scheduled for Monday.



Jefferson City is about 17 miles south of Helena.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)