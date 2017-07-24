Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 24th

KEENE, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire city has turned to a herd of hungry goats to tame the vegetation at its closed landfill.

The public works department in Keene said Monday it brought in 30 goats in June to munch on the grass and shrubs at the fenced-in landfill. They are joined by Enzo, a dog tasked with protecting the goats from potential predators.

Assistant Public Works Director Duncan Watson says the goats are working out so far, though he estimates the city probably will need up to 100 goats to maintain the entire 20-acre site. At $300 a month, the goats are a bargain.

Goats, as well as sheep, are increasingly being used to maintain municipal grounds - including at Western Michigan University, where a union filed a grievance over the practice.

GARDINER, Maine (AP) -- A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.

WCSH-TV reports that Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana, offered residents who collected trash Saturday free marijuana. The businessman says anyone who was over 21 was offered free marijuana if they presented a bag of trash that was collected in town.

Meehan's company advertised the cleanup effort on Facebook, and he says he hopes to expand what he calls "the day of service" program to the entire state. Mehan says the program is about bringing awareness to the "life-changing" nature of cannabis as well.

Gifting marijuana is legal in Maine.

Meehan says he got the idea for the swap from a Colorado town's similar program.



WASHINGTON (AP) -- A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up in a stinky situation, tumbling into a building's trash chute where he had to be rescued.

Washington, D.C., Fire Spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the man was throwing out trash at an apartment building when he thought he dropped the cellphone in the chute. Maggiolo says the man leaned in to check and fell inside.

Maggiolo says the man was able to call 911 from inside the trash chute around 3 a.m. Sunday, though it wasn't clear what phone he used. A video posted online shows firefighter rescue crews pumping fresh air down the chute to the man through a hose. They eventually hauled him out using a harness.

Maggiolo says the man didn't appear hurt and was released on the scene.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.

Ward Thomas of Long Beach says he sent his son to buy Scratchers tickets from a gas station in October.

One was a winner.

Thomas says he validated the ticket at a lottery office but two months later, the prize was denied because his son was 16 and only adults can play.

Thomas filed a lawsuit last week against the commission and the gas station, which he claims didn't check the boy's age or tell him only adults could buy tickets.

The suit alleges negligence and breach of contract.

The Lottery Commission told KABC-TV that it can't comment on pending litigation.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A 59-year-old Mississippi woman has been indicted on criminal charges, with prosecutors saying she lied when she reported falling at a Walmart store.

State Attorney General Jim Hood said Friday that Dianne Bullock of Jackson is charged with one count each of insurance and wire fraud.

The indictment charging Bullock says she filed a complaint with Walmart in 2015 saying she slipped and fell while shopping at a store in McComb. Authorities say surveillance video showed the fall never happened.

The Clarion-Ledger reports Bullock would face up to eight years in prison and $15,000 in fines if she was convicted of both counts. She turned herself in to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. It was not immediately known if Bullock had an attorney representing her.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia are looking for a man who they say used two babies to help him steal about $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

The Newtown Township Police Department says the suspect came into a Design for Vision store on Wednesday carrying two babies in their car seats. He set the two babies on the floor and tried on sunglasses for about 30 minutes.

Video footage from the store shows him placing sunglasses on one of the babies' faces and then sliding the eyewear behind the child's back. He's also seen apparently putting more sunglasses in the other child's car seat and in his own pocket.

Police are asking for help identifying the man.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.

Hartford Police say an officer had finished his shift and was walking to his vehicle Sunday when two men approached and asked if he would sell them cocaine.

The two men said they needed to find an ATM to get cash, so the officer directed them to a machine inside the lobby of the police department.

Police said that while the men went inside to get $60 for drugs, the officer called for help and the men were arrested.

Hartford Police did not release their names. The $60 was taken as evidence.

A department spokesman posted the police report to Twitter on Monday, saying, "and this happened."

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Police say the mother of a 10-year-old Florida boy arrested four times in six weeks for stealing cars is asking for help controlling her son.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the boy will be in juvenile detention for 30 days and that his agency will help him after his release. Capri did not offer details, but said the boy had fallen in with the wrong crowd and was spiraling out of control.

He told WKMG he was hopeful, saying the boy had only started getting into trouble in the last two months.

Police say he cut off his ankle monitor the day after being charged with stealing a car and stole another one.

Police say Wednesday marked his fourth arrest for car theft in six weeks. Authorities described him as brash with a "look-at-me attitude."

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Even rescuers get stuck, too, sometimes.

That happened in the marshes of Hilton Head Island when a rescue airboat tried to help two kayakers who had gotten stuck during low tide.

The Island Packet reports that authorities were called Thursday afternoon. David Refosco is second mate with Beaufort Water Search and Rescue. He says an airboat arrived around 1:30 p.m. and got close to the kayakers in about 10 minutes. Then, the rescue boat got stuck in a ravine among high marsh grass.

Refosco says they waited about 30 minutes for the tide to come in and were able to maneuver out of the situation and bring everyone to shore. There were no injuries, but the kayakers were covered in thick, brown mud.

Not a great day at the beach.

(Huffington Post) He was a rebel. An outlaw. A defector from the human world.

But after three years on the lam in Massachusetts, Steve the tortoise is set to be reunited with his old human family.

Daniela Tsvetanova told the local newspaper Waltham Patch that Steve, a Russian tortoise, was her son's beloved pet. But in October 2014 - after living with the family for five years - Steve disappeared from the family home in Waltham.

At the time, Tsvetanova posted on Patch that the family thought he may have slipped out while they were opening the door to the home.

"He is not dangerous," read a flyer that described Steve as 5 inches long, 4 inches wide. "You can just pick him up and he'll hide in his shell."

And Waltham Animal Control posted about Steve on Facebook, asking the public to be on the lookout for the runaway reptile.

Over the years, there were some local sightings where people thought they may have found Steve, but the tortoise was never captured, according to Patch.

Months after Steve vanished, the family moved to California. Tsvetanova's son didn't want to, since they hadn't found Steve yet, according to Wicked Local Waltham.

But this week, the family got an incredible surprise. About a mile from Steve's old home, couple Josuhua Bennet-Johnson and Andrea Coughlan saw a little tortoise in their yard. Coughlan, who has experience working with wildlife, realized something was amiss. Russian tortoises in the wild are native to Central Asia, so you don't normally see them wandering around Massachusetts yards.

The couple did some research, and eventually, social media led them Steve's previous owners.

After seeing photos, Tsvetanova and her son were convinced it was Steve. He had the same face and the same markings on his underbelly. Tsvetanova said her son, who is now 16, cried with happiness when he heard the news.

The family's friends in Waltham plan to reunite Steve with his old humans soon. We're sure they'll have a big shell-ebration.