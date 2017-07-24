2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dean Hankins

Statement for Dean Hankins, Moses Lake City Council #1

- Occupation:

Retired United States Air Force, Retired Physician Assistant

- Position running for:

#1

- Why are you running?

Moses Lake has been my home since 1989, the community has been a good place to live and finish raising my family.

When it was suggested to me to run for city council I initially refused saying, “You know how much I hate politics”. But after it was brought up a few times I began to think (I can’t think of any way to say it truthfully without sounding a little corny) this would be a good way to give something back to the city I call home and the place that has treated me so well.

- Please list any previous government or management experience:

25 years in the USAF, two 1 year tours in Vietnam, and time in different base hospitals as assistant manager of an emergency room, manager the hospital transportation department including the ambulance service, and manager of a medical surgical ward.

I also spent many years practicing medicine as a Physician Assistant, working in Family Practice, the ER, GYN, Urgent care, and Pediatrics where caring for patients with a variety of problems and complaints is a constant test of your management skills.

- What are your goals for the position?

I have a lifetime experience working with people and I look forward to working in harmony with the rest of the city council and all the city staff.

One of my main concerns is fiscal responsibility, in these times of tight money for the citizens and the city we need to be extremely careful how we spend the people’s money.

Before I would spend money on any project there are specific question that have to be answered. First, what are the benefits to the citizens of Moses Lake?

Second, what is the total upfront cost?

And third, what are the secondary costs. Secondary cost includes any projected funds for such things as upkeep and personnel and most important, what other projects will not be funded or underfunded because of this expenditure.