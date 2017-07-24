2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dean Hankins

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Dean HankinsPosted: Updated:
-
Door-to-door solicitor uses racial slur against Spokane woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane couple is furious after they say someone who went door-to-door asking for donations used a racial slur against them. Roger and Christina Wink were at home when they heard a knock at the door. Christina answered, and a man described to be in his 20s said he was collecting money to send care packages to active military.>>
Bissell fire continues to burn near Hunters in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Update 4:30 p.m.: Crews battling the Bissell fire near Hunters, Washington, say the fire has grown to 400 acres as of Monday afternoon. Trooper Jeff Sevigney reports crews continue to make good progress with air support.>>
Highway 95 reopens in Bonner County following crash
PONDERAY, Idaho - Bonner County Emergency Management reports a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 95 in both direction Sunday afternoon. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office reports the highway is closed at milepost 490 near Elmira Road, about 11 miles north of Ponderay, while investigators gather evidence and interview witnesses.>>
Scuba diver who died in Hood Canal identified
SHELTON, Wash. - A scuba diver who died in Washington state's Hood Canal has been identified. The News Tribune reports that Joshua Michael Parke of The Dalles, Oregon, died Saturday, according to the Mason County Coroner's Office. Officials say Parke was on a training dive in the Sund Rock Conservation Area near Hoodsport, Washington. After surfacing with his dive partner, Parke went unconscious.>>
Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram; victim identified
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton. Authorities say she was ejected Friday...>>
Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.>>
PoliticalMore>>
Judge clears way for Trump commission to collect voter data
Trump says upcoming health vote is GOP's chance to keep vow
Swedish leader says security leak in 2015 was disaster
Burr-Hamilton? Angry lawmaker singles out 'female senators'
AP PHOTOS: American black women feel it's time to get a gun
Evangelical leaders rally around Kushner amid Russia probe
Trump intensifies criticism of his own attorney general
Trump tells reporter to be "quiet"
Trump jokingly threatens to fire Price if health vote fails
No Russia collusion, 'nothing to hide,' Kushner tells Senate
